India, Philippines go slow on BIT push
Indian investments in the Philippines are valued at around $900 million. Bilateral trade stands at around $3 billion in 2022-23.
NEW DELHI : A push by India and the Philippines to renegotiate their investment agreement is moving slowly, according to persons aware of the matter. The agreement, which was signed in 2000 and came into force in 2001, expired in 2011. New Delhi has called for the agreement to be terminated and replaced by a new Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).