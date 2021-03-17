Subscribe
Home >News >India >India, Philippines most vulnerable to rising US yields: S&P

India, Philippines most vulnerable to rising US yields: S&P

S&P said real policy rates are below long-run average levels, eroding the return buffers
2 min read . 01:21 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • S&P said currently the economies with lower buffers against external shocks are India and the Philippines and both economies have seen inflation rise in recent months

New Delhi: India and the Philippines are most vulnerable to rising yields in the US which could trigger disorderly capital outflows from Asia’s emerging markets, rating agency S&P Global Ratings cautioned on Wednesday.

New Delhi: India and the Philippines are most vulnerable to rising yields in the US which could trigger disorderly capital outflows from Asia’s emerging markets, rating agency S&P Global Ratings cautioned on Wednesday.

“The effect of $1.9 trillion in stimulus on U.S. inflation and rates remains uncertain. Markets can react in a non-linear way if inflation expectations surge above central bank targets and imminent tightening is priced in. In this case, we may see real yields (rather than inflation expectations) jump and the U.S. dollar appreciate at the same time. In our view, this would trigger disorderly capital outflows from Asia's emerging markets. India and the Philippines are the most vulnerable at the current juncture," the rating agency said in a report.

Also Read | Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes

S&P said currently the economies with lower buffers against external shocks are India and the Philippines and both economies have seen inflation rise in recent months. “Real policy rates are below long-run average levels, eroding the return buffers. Capital may be quicker to leave and the central banks may have to respond by raising policy rates. One mitigating factor for both countries is that current accounts are stronger relative to normal levels. However, normalizing growth will raise investment demand, increase external funding requirements, and push current account balances into deficits," it cautioned.

When in May 2013, the Fed indicated it might dial back its quantitative easing program, conditions in the emerging Asian economies were ripe for an episode of external funding stress that led to “taper tantrum". The period between May and September 2013 saw a reversal of capital flows and forced tightening in external balances in affected economies. Currencies and bonds sold off, while implied volatilities on forex rates spiked as investors rushed to hedge their currency exposures. Within the region, India and Indonesia were hit hardest. These two economies were among the "Fragile Five" of the hardest-hit global emerging markets comprising India, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa.

In response to this external stress, central banks in India and Indonesia tightened monetary policy and domestic liquidity conditions, using a combination of tools including policy rates and unsterilized forex intervention. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the marginal standing facility rate by 200 basis points in July 2013 while leaving the policy rate unchanged. Increased penalty for any banks needing to tap the central bank for overnight liquidity. The RBI noted that the liquidity tightening measures were aimed at checking undue volatility in the forex market.

