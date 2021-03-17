India, Philippines most vulnerable to rising US yields: S&P

When in May 2013, the Fed indicated it might dial back its quantitative easing program, conditions in the emerging Asian economies were ripe for an episode of external funding stress that led to “taper tantrum". The period between May and September 2013 saw a reversal of capital flows and forced tightening in external balances in affected economies. Currencies and bonds sold off, while implied volatilities on forex rates spiked as investors rushed to hedge their currency exposures. Within the region, India and Indonesia were hit hardest. These two economies were among the "Fragile Five" of the hardest-hit global emerging markets comprising India, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa.