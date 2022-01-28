Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, Philippines to sign $374 million deal for sale of BrahMos missile today: Report

India, Philippines to sign $374 million deal for sale of BrahMos missile today: Report

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

  • BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile 'BrahMos' that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms

India and Philippines will sign the $374 million deal for sale of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile to the Philippines Navy today. 

“The top defence brass of Philippines would be present on the occasion while India would be represented by its Ambassador," according to news agency ANI citing  government officials.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile 'BrahMos' that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

The company had proposed to the Philippines government for supply of shore-based anti-ship missiles for the country's navy, sources mentioned.

"The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense accepting the proposal worth around USD 374 million," government officials said here.

The Philippines government's Department of Defence has also uploaded the contract award notice on its website.

Its proposal worth USD 374 million was accepted last month by the government, they added.

India has already deployed a sizable number of the Brahmos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The BrahMos export order would be the biggest for the country in this field and is likely to propel India amongst the arms exporter countries as more orders for the missile are expected from other friendly countries too.

It is in the advanced stage of negotiations with some other nations too. The missile is also getting more capable due to added range and other modern technologies getting incorporated into it.

*With inputs from agencies

