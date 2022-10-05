India pips Brazil to become largest producer of sugar

The growth of ethanol as biofuel sector in the last five years has supported the sector. During 2021-22, sugar mills/distilleries made Rs. 18,000 crores from the sale of ethanol. The ethanol production capacity of molasses/sugar-based distilleries has increased to 605 crore liters per annum. The progress aims to meet the target of 20% blending by 2025 under Ethanol Blending with Petrol (EBP) Programme.