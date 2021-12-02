NEW DELHI : The Indian government has labelled 11 countries as 'at risk' from the highly virulent variant of the covid-19 virus, Omicron, which include the UK and all European countries, and others like South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, and Zimbabwe, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Responding to a query at the Lok Sabha, Scindia said that passengers coming in from 'at risk' countries will be placed under restrictions, which include undergoing mandatorily testing, and a 15-day quarantine period.

Such passengers will be required to undergo a seven-day home quarantine, followed by testing on the eight day and monitoring for another seven days, Scindia added.

"We have been preparing for this on a war footing. We have started doing the checking from yesterday (Wednesday). We expect about 8,500 people to come in from the 11 countries labelled as 'at risk' at about 11 Indian airports and we are prepared with the testing procedures for both RT-PCR and Rapid tests (at these airports)," Scindia said.

"About 5,500 people were tested across 26 airports yesterday," Scindia added.

The Indian government had on Wednesday rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, five days after making the announcement, following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant.

"In the view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course," civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which falls under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a notification on Wednesday.

International flights will continue under air bubble agreements, till further notification, said a senior DGCA official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

India currently has air bubble agreements with as many as 31 countries—from Afghanistan and Bangladesh to Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, UK and US, among the others.

India suspended international flight operations, effective 23 March 2020. This was periodically extended every month till 30 November, before the government on 26 November announced plans to resume scheduled international flight services.

On Thursday, Scindia also said that the Indian government has proposed extending air bubble agreement with 10 more countries.

"We have 10 proposals for air bubble agreements which we have forwarded to those countries. Saudi Arabia is one of them. We are waiting to hear back from the Saudi Arabian government," he added.

Meanwhile, VK Singh, the minister of state (civil aviation), informed the Lok Sabha that total employees of domestic airlines declined to 66,900 at the end of 31 March, 2021, from 74,800 a year ago.

"Total number of employees in ground handling has declined from 38,300 as on 31 March, 2020 to around 25,040 as on 31 March, 2021," Singh added.

