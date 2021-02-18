India planning to restart e-tourist visas soon

At least 12,881 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 86.61% of the new cases are from 6 States, according to the union health ministry. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,892. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,787, while Tamil Nadu reported 454 new cases. 101 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Five States account for 76.24% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab with 10, the government said. Kerala and Maharashtra alone account for 75% of new cases, 72% of new recovered cases and 55% of new deaths.