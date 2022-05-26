India plans 10 hydro plants to utilize water treaty with Pak

The move comes four years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated NHPC Ltd’s Kishanganga hydropower project to the nation. The 330 MW project on the river Kishanganga, a tributary of the Jhelum, has significant strategic importance. Pakistan had challenged the project under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, but the International Court of Arbitration at The Hague ruled in India’s favour in 2013. Apart from Kishanganga, Pakistan had also raised objections to the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric projects on the Chenab.