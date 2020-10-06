India plans $6-billion refinery project in Myanmar to cement ties

Other highlights of the visit include presenting 3,000 vials of Remdesivir, considered as a viable option to treat covid-19 patients, to state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in a “symbolic move of India’s commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic", he said. The promise to import 150,000 tonnes of urad from Myanmar till 31 March 2021 and a grant of $2 million for the construction of a border haat (village) bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Chin state to provide an impetus to increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar were some of the other key outcomes of the visit.