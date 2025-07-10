India plans BIG step to curb overcharging by healthcare providers. Here's what report says

The government is considering placing the current health insurance claims portal under the Ministry of Finance and the insurance regulator to curb overcharging by healthcare providers, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Healthcare costs in India are expected to increase by 13 per cent in 2025, surpassing the global average of 10 per cent, and up from 12 per cent recorded the previous year earlier, it cited a professional services firm Aon's Global Medical Trend Rates Report.

A study conducted by the government and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) revealed that hospitals are inflating treatment expenses for patients and disproportionately charging individuals with higher coverage, a person aware of the development told Reuters.

It added that this has led insurers to raise health premiums, making coverage less affordable for some. The Finance Ministry and the Health Ministry have not officially commented on the development. Livemint could not independently verify the report.

“Strict supervision” of the National Health Claims Exchange - the platform that acts as a gateway between insurers, healthcare providers and patients - will improve the “collective bargaining power” of insurance companies to set treatment rates, Reuters quoted a source as saying.

Currently, the exchange is managed by the National Health Authority of the health ministry and was created in “consultation” with the insurance regulator, as stated on the authority's website.

IRDAI does not regulate the health exchange but oversees insurers on the platform.