India plans cotton technology mission for improving quality as part of 100 days agenda
The move is aimed at increasing the production of high-quality cotton by following best agriculture practices to position India as a prime destination for textile sourcing and investment.
New Delhi: The Union textiles ministry is gearing up to launch a revamped Cotton Technology Mission aimed at improving the quality and output of India's "white gold" by adopting best practices that could position India as a prime destination for textile sourcing and foreign investment, two people aware of the matter said.