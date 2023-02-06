India plans joint venture, PPP mode to build strategic gas reserve
The reserve may be set up as a separate entity on the lines of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL), which can store 5.33 million tonnes of crude oil at its underground facilities at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur
India’s planned strategic gas reserve may come up as a joint venture of public sector companies or as a public-private partnership (PPP), two people familiar with the discussions said.
