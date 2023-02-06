India plans joint venture, PPP mode to build strategic gas reserve

India is likely to see a few more terminals come up, and locations around Haldia and Paradip ports on the east coast, among others, are being considered, the second person added. Currently, India has five LNG terminals at Dahej, Hazira, Dabhol, Kochi and Ennore. A floating LNG terminal is also coming up at Jaigarh in Maharashtra. The Kochi LNG terminal is yet to be connected to others through the national gas grid, and once connected, that would also boost LNG supplies across the country, the person added.