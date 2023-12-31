News
India plans linkage to Bangladesh’s Matarbari port in regional connectivity push
Summary
- The port is set to start operations in 2027, easing the burden on crowded ports like Chittagong
New Delhi: India is considering proposals to connect Bangladesh’s strategically important Matarbari port to northeastern states, according to people aware of the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more