With an eye to counter China’s dominance of global trade and supply chains, trade ministers of India, Australia and Japan on Tuesday in a virtual meeting decided to soon launch a “new initiative" on supply chain resilience and invited like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region to join the plan.

“Australia-India-Japan Ministers met for a new initiative on Supply Chain Resilience. Like minded nations are now working closely towards trustworthy, dependable and reliable supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region," trade minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham, and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kajiyama Hiroshi via videoconference.

In a joint statement, the three countries said in light of the covid-19 crisis and the recent global-scale changes in the economic and technological landscape, the ministers underscored the necessity and potential to enhance the resiliency of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region. “Recognizing the pressing need for regional cooperation on supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific, the Ministers shared their intention to work toward the launch of a new initiative to achieve the objective through cooperation. They instructed their officials to promptly work out the details of the new initiative for its launch later this year. The Ministers noted the important role of business and academia in realizing the objective," the joint statement added.

The trade ministers also called upon other like-minded countries in the region to participate in the initiative.

Addressing the trilateral meeting, Goyal said that the initiative could not have come at a more opportune time in the post-covid scenario when there is a likelihood of “rechurning of supply chains" in the Indo-Pacific region. “India wholeheartedly endorses the broad concept of working towards ensuring a trustworthy, dependable and reliable supply chain in the Indo-Pacific region. The diversification of supply chain is critical for managing the risks associated with supply of inputs including disciplining price volatility. We could provide the core pathway for linking value chains in the region by creating a network of reliable long term supplies and appropriate capacities," he added.

Describing Australia, India and Japan as crucial players in the region, Goyal said that during 2019, the cumulative GDP was $ 9.3 trillion while cumulative merchandise goods and services trade were $2.7 trillion and $0.9 trillion respectively. “With such a strong baseline, it is important that we use this opportunity to work towards enhancing the share of our trade and investment in the region", the minister said.

While stressing on the need to expand trade between the three countries, Goyal however pointed out that with Japan, despite India’s global exports and Japanese global imports being high with zero preferential tariffs, the procurement from India was limited. “This cuts across many sectors such as steel, marine products, processed agriculture, agro-chemicals, plastics, carpets, clothing, footwear etc. He expressed the hope that the proposed initiative must clearly try to bridge this and work towards enhancing mutual trade," a commerce ministry press statement said.

Goyal said that the digitization of trade procedures is a very important step for facilitating trade and thereby maintaining resilience in supply chains. “This was clearly exemplified during the covid crisis when many of the regulatory agencies were not functioning physically. “It is important that all of us maintain this momentum on facilitation through adoption of electronic documents, commensurate with our capacities," he added.

