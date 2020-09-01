In a joint statement, the three countries said in light of the covid-19 crisis and the recent global-scale changes in the economic and technological landscape, the ministers underscored the necessity and potential to enhance the resiliency of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region. “Recognizing the pressing need for regional cooperation on supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific, the Ministers shared their intention to work toward the launch of a new initiative to achieve the objective through cooperation. They instructed their officials to promptly work out the details of the new initiative for its launch later this year. The Ministers noted the important role of business and academia in realizing the objective," the joint statement added.