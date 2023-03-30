India plans 9 trillion of bond sales in fiscal first half

India plans ₹9 trillion of bond sales in fiscal first half1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 03:07 AM IST
The government plans to sell about ₹9 trillion ($109 billion) of bonds in the six months to Sept, or 58% of the record ₹15.43 trillion full-year target, the ministry of finance said in a statement. The administration typically aims for 55%-60% of its full year sales in the first half
India announced the fiscal first-half borrowing plan largely in line with previous years amid a global banking crisis that has driven bond yields lower on safe haven trades.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×