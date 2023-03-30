India plans 9 trillion of bond sales in fiscal first half

“The discontinuation of FRBs whose supply was around 6%-plus of total last year, has been redistributed largely to longer end, and this will likely put pressure on the longer end of the curve, leading to curve steepening," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. “This will further be bolstered by possible end of the rate-hike cycle, which should augur well for shorter tenure papers."

