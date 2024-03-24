India plans stringent checks for offshore mining amid national security concerns
The new rules being framed for operationalising offshore-area mining in the country will require prior approval of the Union government for appointing any overseas personnel and foreign equipment usage.
New Delhi: Driven by national-security concerns, the Centre is preparing new rules that envisage stringent checks on operations of foreign entities, contractors and vessels in mining activities along the Indian coastline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message