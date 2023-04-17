India to build geothermal plant on Chinese border

India to build geothermal plant on Chinese border3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
The plan for building a geothermal project in the strategically important state comes in the backdrop of persistent border tensions and deteriorating bilateral ties after their troops clashed in Ladakh in June 2020, killing 20 Indian soldiers.
New Delhi: India plans to build a major geothermal power plant in Arunachal Pradesh just across the border from where China is setting one up, amid increasingly strident Chinese claims on the North-eastern state.
