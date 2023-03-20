India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March: Report1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:25 PM IST
India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
