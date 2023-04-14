Govt works on assistance for crash victims on all highways1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Two-wheelers and cars contribute half of total accidents in the country. Besides road engineering issues, most accidents are caused by driver fault. Road crashes cost around 1-3% of a country’s GDP, according to MoRTH.
New Delhi: India—home to the world’s deadliest roads—plans to extend its marquee Incident Management Services (IMS) to all national highways to reduce road fatalities and improve safety for road users.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×