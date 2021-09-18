India plans to procure 25 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses per month: Report

This comes a day after India created history on Friday by administering over 2.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

India will get about 20 crore doses of Covishield and 3.5 crore doses of Covaxin in the month of September, reported ANI, quoting sources. As per the news agency, the country is aiming to procure more than 25 crore doses per month.

The statement comes even as data has revealed that while the supply of both vaccines have gone up, Covishield supplies have increased more, going up from 4.9 crore in May to about 10 crore a month in August end.

In comparison, Covaxin supplies have moved up from 90 lakh to 1.5 crore.

Although Covishield supply has been in line with government expectations (mainly on account of the export ban in May), Covaxin has fallen short.

Meanwhile, India created history on Friday by administering over 2.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per data available on CoWIN at 11:55 pm, India had administered nearly 2.49 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the country also clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by jabbing 466 doses per second today.

Procurement targets

Union health minister Masukh Mandaviya had sad earlier last month that the monthly production of Covishield and Covaxin is expected to increase to over 12 crore and 5.8 crore doses, respectively.

Responding to a question on the current output of the vaccines, the minister said that the production capacity is projected to increase from August to December, as per information by the manufacturers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month and the production capacity of Covaxin is projected to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month," he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Mandaviya also said that four more Indian pharma firms are expected to start anti-coronavirus vaccine production by October-November that will accelerate the inoculation drive.

