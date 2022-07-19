Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  India plans to strengthen partnership with Africa: Piyush Goyal

India plans to strengthen partnership with Africa: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal spoke about the support India receives from South Africa on TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver.
1 min read . 05:51 PM ISTRavi Dutta Mishra

  • Africa is the fourth largest trading partner of India, with the latter's merchandise trade growing to $89 billion in 2021-22 from $67 billion in 2019-20. India exports $40 billion worth in goods to Africa and imports $49 billion worth from various countries in the continent

NEW DELHI: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India plans to deepen ties with Africa in areas such as solar power, defence trade, physical & digital infra, and healthcare & pharma.

Africa is the fourth largest trading partner of India, with the latter's merchandise trade growing to $89 billion in 2021-22 from $67 billion in 2019-20. India exports $40 billion worth in goods to Africa and imports $49 billion worth from various countries in the continent.

Speaking at an industry event, Goyal said India-Africa partnership will play a crucial role as together they account for one-third of the world’s population and are aligned in several areas.

Goyal mentioned the support India receives from South Africa on TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver. 

The minister said India can support Africa in its startup journey, having successful created the world's third largest startup ecosystem with over 110 unicorns in India.

"I believe we can work together to co-create startup ecosystem in various African nations," Goyal said.

He added that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will be delighted to engage with Africa to see how the expertise gained over last few years can help the region.

