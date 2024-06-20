News
Plan to regulate nutraceutical industry in the works
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 20 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Summary
- Nutritional supplements such as vitamin D, minerals, calcium, glucosamine, and amino acids will be considered drugs and be regulated by the DCGI.
- Supplements derived from plant and animal-based sources will fall under the regulatory ambit of FSSAI.
NEW DELHI : India's foods regulator is working on a draft regulation to clearly demarcate nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical drugs, to eliminate ambiguity and ensure that health supplements that are borderline pharma drugs are not sold under the nutraceuticals label, three people aware of the matter said.
