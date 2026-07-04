India plans up to 15% isobutanol blending in diesel, Nitin Gadkari outlines next biofuel push

The Centre is gearing up for the next stage of its biofuel programme by planning to permit blending of up to 15 per cent isobutanol with diesel, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, as the government intensifies efforts to cut reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Ethanol Can't Blend With Diesel — So India Is Turning It Into Isobutanol Speaking about India's roadmap for alternative fuels, Gadkari explained that ethanol cannot be blended directly with diesel, prompting work on converting ethanol into isobutanol as a practical and efficient substitute.

"Ethanol can't be blended directly with diesel, so we're producing isobutanol from ethanol," Gadkari said.

"Isobutanol can serve as an alternative to diesel," he added.

Government's 15% Isobutanol Blending Roadmap Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is moving towards enabling a 15 per cent isobutanol blend in diesel, calling the initiative an important milestone in India's broader strategy to achieve energy security while promoting cleaner transport fuels.

Gadkari added that the technology has already delivered encouraging outcomes during pilot projects, indicating that it could be ready for wider adoption in the coming years.

"We've successfully run two generator sets on 100 per cent ethanol and isobutanol. This proves engines can be built to operate on these fuels," he said.

What Is Isobutanol? A Next-Generation Biofuel Explained Isobutanol is widely regarded as a next-generation biofuel due to its superior energy density, better compatibility with existing diesel engines and lower emissions than several traditional biofuels. Policymakers believe its large-scale use could help curb India's dependence on crude oil imports while boosting demand for biofuels produced within the country.

E20 Ethanol Blending Programme Faces Social Media Backlash The minister's remarks come just days after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas defended the government's E20 ethanol blending programme against what it described as misleading claims being circulated on social media.

In a detailed statement, the ministry dismissed allegations that ethanol production places excessive pressure on water resources, damages vehicle engines, voids insurance or manufacturer warranties, or negatively impacts the environment. It maintained that the ethanol blending programme is supported by scientific research, regulatory oversight and extensive international experience with blended fuels.

The ministry further noted that India achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in December 2025, reaching the milestone ahead of the original timeline.