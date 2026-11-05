India plans visa overhaul, cut categories from 13 to nine and simplify application forms — What will change

The Union Home Ministry is planning a major overhaul of India's visa system by reducing the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and trimming visa application forms by 70%, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

These proposed changes are part of a comprehensive review of the Visa Manual, 2019, which will likely involve amendments to several chapters and appendices.

The overhaul is further expected to cover all visa categories and sub-categories, with the aim of bringing India's visa system in line with global norms, the officials said, according to the news agency.

Key changes proposed under India's visa overhaul As per the news report, the proposed reforms primarily focus on three key areas to simplify the visa application process for applicants:

Fewer visa categories: The number of main visa categories is expected to be reduced from 13 to nine.

The number of main visa categories is expected to be reduced from 13 to nine. Fewer sub-categories: The number of sub-categories is expected to be reduced from 49 to 23.

The number of sub-categories is expected to be reduced from 49 to 23. Shorter application forms: Around 70% of the existing fields in visa application forms are expected to be removed, reducing the amount of information applicants need to provide. Why is the govt proposing these visa reforms? A meeting was held in August to discuss amendments to various chapters and Appendices I and II of the Visa Manual, 2019. During the meeting, it was decided to rationalise and simplify the Indian visa regime.

The proposed reduction in application fields aims to remove information that is overlapping, repetitive or no longer necessary. If the changes are implemented, the visa application forms will become simpler and more user-friendly.

However, the government has not yet announced a date for implementing the proposed changes. The revised application forms and categories will only be introduced after the necessary amendments to the manual are completed.

Who can benefit from the visa changes? The proposed reforms are expected to benefit foreign nationals applying for Indian visas across different categories, including tourists, business travelers, students and professionals.

With fewer visa categories and shorter application forms, applicants could find it easier to identify the appropriate visa type and complete the application process. The move is also likely to reduce confusion caused by overlapping categories and repetitive information requirements.

However, until the revised framework is formally implemented by the government, existing visa categories and application requirements will continue to apply for visa applicants from other nations.

India recorded around 6.91 lakh foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in August 2026, up 10.6% from around 6.25 lakh in the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Tourism.

Bangladesh accounted for the largest increase in tourist arrivals in August, with more than 74,000 visitors travelling to India from the neighbouring country. This marked a nearly 80% rise compared with the same month last year.

Arrivals from China also recorded a sharp increase, with more than 9,000 tourists visiting India in August, over twice the number reported a year earlier.

In comparison, growth from traditional Western markets remained modest. Tourist arrivals from the US and the UK rose by around 3% year-on-year.