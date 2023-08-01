India to emerge as global renewable energy powerhouse with fastest growing capacity

India to emerge as global renewable energy powerhouse with fastest growing capacity2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:17 PM IST
India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, yet per capita emissions of greenhouse gases are substantially lower than the world average. The country is striving to achieve a fine balance between meeting its surging energy needs and reducing carbon emissions
New Delhi: India is poised to establish itself as one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the world and is witnessing the fastest growing capacity in renewable energy, said Raj Kumar Singh, Union minister of power and renewable energy.
