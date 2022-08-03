India poised to become trillion dollar digital economy by FY26: Govt

According to the statement, as per National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), the projected requirement of manpower by Indian IT industry itself by the year 2026 would be around 95 lakh, for India to maintain the growth momentum in IT sector and also of which 55 lakh will be digitally skilled across key digital technologies such as cloud computing, AI, big data analytics and IoT etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}