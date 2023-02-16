India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The registration process for recruitment for India Post's Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) will end today i.e. on 16 February. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for GDS post can apply online through the official site i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in .

This recruitment drive will fill up 40889 posts in the organisation. As per the officials website, applications received from any other mode shall not be entertained. Indian Post recruitment application is for the post of GDS as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Speaking of eligibility, candidates with Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India is mandatory. The candidate should also know one of the local language, knowledge of computers, cycling and adequate means of livelihood.

The minimum age required is 18 years while the maximum is 40 years. A fee of Rs100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Here's how to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the Registration link.

Fill up the form with all the required details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout of the form for future reference.

As per the notification. the applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

The shortlisted candidates will have to submit an undertaking regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form. The shortlisted candidates will be allowed total 15 days to submit the documents for verification.