India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Over 44,200 vacancies are open for online application till August 5. Check details here

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Jul 2024, 01:40 PM IST
File Image: Signage for India Post's automated teller machine (ATM) services is displayed at the postal operator's head office in Mumbai.
File Image: Signage for India Post’s automated teller machine (ATM) services is displayed at the postal operator’s head office in Mumbai.(Photographer: Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: India Post, the country's largest postal network service, has, in a notification, alerted recruitment of 44,228 vacancies for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Online applications for the jobs via indiapostgdsonline.gov.in are open from July 15 till August 5, 2024, it added.

Those employed will be appointed as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) / Dak Sevak for FY25. Salaries for the posts are as follows: 10,000-24,470 per month for ABPM / GDS; and 12,000-29,380 for BPM.

A total of 44,228 vacancies have been notified pan-India. And anyone between 18-40 years of age with a Class 10 certificate can apply. Candidates will have to provide their Secondary School Examination Pass Certificate showing pass marks in Mathematics and English from any government-recognised school board.

The process is three stages: Registration, Application Fee, and Online Application.

Steps to Apply

  • Visit India Post's official website and register yourself here - www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • You will need a mobile number and email ID to register with a password
  • You will then need to pay an application fee to complete the online registration
  • Once paid, you can apply online by selecting your choice from the Division and Exercise options.
  • You will need to upload a photograph and digital signature before submitting the application as per the given format and size.
  • You must also choose the Divisional Head of the division you're applying, who will verify your documents in the later stage of recruitment.
  • For more information and details of application, the notification has been posted here

India Employment Picture

The country added 4.67 crore jobs in FY24. Presently, there are 64.33 crore provisional jobs, up from 59.67 crore in FY23, according to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Measuring Productivity at Industrial Level-The India KLEMS (capital, labour, energy, material, services) data. 

This number is much higher than the estimates by private surveys that point out the country's high unemployment rate.

India’s employment grew by 6 per cent in FY24 from 3.2 per cent in FY23, according to the RBI data. According to Citibank data, a growth of 7 per cent will create 80 lakh to 90 lakh jobs in India. The country presently needs 1.1 crore to 1.2 crore jobs.

First Published:15 Jul 2024, 01:40 PM IST
