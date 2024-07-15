India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Over 44,200 vacancies are open for online application till August 5. Check details here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: India Post, the country's largest postal network service, has, in a notification, alerted recruitment of 44,228 vacancies for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Online applications for the jobs via indiapostgdsonline.gov.in are open from July 15 till August 5, 2024, it added.
Those employed will be appointed as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) / Dak Sevak for FY25. Salaries for the posts are as follows: ₹10,000-24,470 per month for ABPM / GDS; and ₹12,000-29,380 for BPM.
A total of 44,228 vacancies have been notified pan-India. And anyone between 18-40 years of age with a Class 10 certificate can apply. Candidates will have to provide their Secondary School Examination Pass Certificate showing pass marks in Mathematics and English from any government-recognised school board.
The process is three stages: Registration, Application Fee, and Online Application.
The country added 4.67 crore jobs in FY24. Presently, there are 64.33 crore provisional jobs, up from 59.67 crore in FY23, according to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Measuring Productivity at Industrial Level-The India KLEMS (capital, labour, energy, material, services) data.
This number is much higher than the estimates by private surveys that point out the country's high unemployment rate.
India’s employment grew by 6 per cent in FY24 from 3.2 per cent in FY23, according to the RBI data. According to Citibank data, a growth of 7 per cent will create 80 lakh to 90 lakh jobs in India. The country presently needs 1.1 crore to 1.2 crore jobs.