India Post GDS result 2022: India Post has announced Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result 2022 for two circles. The two circles are Assam and Uttarakhand. Those applicants who applied for the India post GDS in these two circles can check their selection status online by logging at India post website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. If shortlisted, the candidate well require to verify its documents in the next round of selection process.

Announcing about the GDS result 2022, India Post issued an official notification citing, "Assam & Uttarakhand Circles Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is released."

GDS result 2022: Direct links to check selection status online

For convenience, GDS 2022 applicants can login at direct links and check their selection status online. Those who applied for the Assam circle can login at direct India post link — https://indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in/HomePageS/DocVerifyList_1/Assam_DVList_1.pdf and check their selection status online whereas those who applied for Uttarakhand circle can login at direct link — https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/DocVerifyList_1/Uttarkhand_DVList1.pdf.

How to check India Post GDS result 2022 online

To check India Post GDS result 2022 online, applicants are advised to login at the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in;

2] Click at 'shortlisted candidate' tab;

3] Select your circle (Assam or Uttarakhand);

4] Download the PDF file and check your result.

Selected candidates will have to verify their documents by end of June 2022.

The India Post GDS result 2022 for other circles are expected soon and applicants of other circles are advised to keep checking on the official India Post website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.