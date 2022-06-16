India Post GDS result 2022 announced. How to check selection status online

India Post GDS result 2022: India Post has announced Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result 2022 for two circles. The two circles are Assam and Uttarakhand. Those applicants who applied for the India post GDS in these two circles can check their selection status online by logging at India post website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. If shortlisted, the candidate well require to verify its documents in the next round of selection process.

