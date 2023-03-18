India Post partners with Shiprocket to enhance last-mile e-commerce penetration1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:40 PM IST
To facilitate this partnership and to provide better services to customers, India Post has ensured IT integration with the IT systems of Shiprocket
NEW DELHI: India Post, India’s leading postal service provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shiprocket, a leading logistics aggregator company, to enhance its last-mile delivery services for various e-commerce products.
