NEW DELHI: India Post, India’s leading postal service provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shiprocket, a leading logistics aggregator company, to enhance its last-mile delivery services for various e-commerce products.

The MoU was signed between India Post, Shiprocket, and Pickrr at Dak Bhawan in New Delhi. Director General, Postal Services Alok Sharma, senior officers of the Department of Posts, and representatives of Shiprocket and Pickrr were present during the event.

“This partnership between India Post and Shiprocket will provide shipping and last-mile delivery services to Shiprocket’s three lakh strong seller base which includes startups and a large number of small and medium businesses. The MoU marks a significant milestone for taking e-commerce to the last mile and is expected to benefit millions of customers all over country," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion director general of Postal Services Alok Sharma said that today is a momentous occasion and this partnership will fulfil the aspirations of rural youth to be benefitted from the e-commerce revolution in the country.

Saahil Goel, co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket, said, the India Post network will provide last-mile connectivity to the e-commerce market player and will facilitate in the penetration of e-commerce services beyond large cities and towns. It would enable automated shipping and faster delivery for merchants, resulting in cost-effectiveness and business growth.

To facilitate this partnership and to provide better services to customers, India Post has ensured IT integration with the IT systems of Shiprocket. This integration has been done through various APIs for tariff, booking, label generation, pickup and track & trace.