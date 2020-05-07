India Post has released a list of countries to which the booking of International EMS, or Express Mail Service, is available for sending essential goods/medicines etc. The list includes Australia, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea (People’s Rep. ), Kuwait, Malaysia, Phillipines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and UK.

International Speed Post articles can be booked in almost all the post offices across the country. In metro and other major cities, International Speed Post articles can be booked till late in the evening. ​India Post also provides online tracking facility for International Speed Post. ​

The android mobile application of Department of Posts, "Post Info," has been helpful in delivering medicines and masks to the people at their doorsteps during the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said.

"There has been no let up in our services due to the lockdown. Our employees have been working in these stressful conditions. Apart from the regular services, we have delivered medicines and masks too, to people based on their request," the official added.

Customers can avail all postal services viz mails, Post Bank, Savings Bank, Insurance, Financial Services, uninterruptedly. "After successful submission of the request, a unique reference number will be generated to enable him or her to track the status of the request," the department said in a release. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore for Android users. (With PTI Inputs)

