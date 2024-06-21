India Post SMS is fake, threat to personal data safety: PIB Fact Check alert on link in text. Know steps to be safe

  • Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check issued an alert on X informing about a fake SMS claiming to be from India Post .
  • The attached link that comes with the fake India Post SMS enables hackers to access personal data of cellphone users.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published11:17 AM IST
India Post fake SMS poses a threat to personal data safety
India Post fake SMS poses a threat to personal data safety

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check's X (formerly Twitter) handle posted an alert warning that a fake SMS circulating in the name of India Post can steal users' data if someone opens the link attached with the text. 

PIB posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Have you also received an SMS from @IndiaPostOffice stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 48 hours to avoid the package being returned?! #PIBFactCheck, Beware! This message is #fake.”

 

What is the threat posed by the fake India Post SMS? 

Cellphone users received fraudulent messages from the India Post Office with this text: “Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address within 48 hours, otherwise the package will be returned. In order to update the address click on the link (indisposegvs.top/IN). After the update is complete, the package will be re-delivered within 24 hours.” 

If a cellphone user tries to access the link, hackers will access their personal information while getting into their system and install viruses or malicious software to extract sensitive personal data, which can be later misused. 

The government has warned cellphone users about this threat and advised them not to click on any such links, stating, “India Post never sends such messages asking for updating addresses for delivering articles.”

In case any user receives such messages, they can report it to the police cyber cell by dialing 1930 or visiting - cybercrime.gov.in. 

How to protect your data ? 

To protect yourself and your data from these tricks employed by hackers, you need to be cautious and follow a few steps:

  1. Do not trust any information coming from a non-verified source 
  2. Avoid clicking on any links in these phishing messages 
  3. Avoid sharing personal/financial data-related information on social media 
  4. Report any suspicious text/email messages

 

