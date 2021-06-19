India Post will put a special cancellation marking on all mail booked on June 21 to commemorate seventh International Day of Yoga, announced the AYUSH ministry on Saturday. The special cancellation will be issued with a pictorial design through 810 head post offices across India in one of the largest philatelic commemorations ever, the ministry added.

The special pictorial cancellation stamp will be an inked marking or impression with a graphical design with International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 written in both Hindi and English languages. All delivery and non-delivery head post offices will put this special cancellation on all mail booked in the office on June 21, 2021.

A cancellation is defined as a postal marking used to deface a stamp to prevent its reuse. Such cancellations are valued collectibles and often subjects of philatelic studies.

India Post has released commemorative stamps in the past to mark International Yoga Day in the past, but this will be the first stamp cancellation dedicated to this day. In 2015, the Department of Posts brought out a set of two stamps and a miniature sheet on the International Day of Yoga. In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Surya Namaskara on the second International Day of Yoga. In 2017, the UN Postal Administration (UNPA) issued a set of stamps showing 10 yoga asanas to commemorate the International Day of Yoga in New York.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in their resolution adopted on December 11, 2014.

This year considering the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the events will take place virtually, promoting the main theme of this year “Be with Yoga, Be at Home", AYUSH ministry said.

As the country is cautiously coming out of the lockdown, this massive postal commemoration activity with more than 800 collectibles (cancellation design of each post office being a collectible) opens up immense philatelic opportunities and is likely to re-ignite philatelic activity in the country, the ministry further added.

