India Post to commemorate International Yoga Day with special cancellation stamp

India Post has released commemorative stamps in the past to mark International Yoga Day in the past, but this will be the first stamp cancellation dedicated to this day. In 2015, the Department of Posts brought out a set of two stamps and a miniature sheet on the International Day of Yoga. In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Surya Namaskara on the second International Day of Yoga. In 2017, the UN Postal Administration (UNPA) issued a set of stamps showing 10 yoga asanas to commemorate the International Day of Yoga in New York.

