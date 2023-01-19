India Post to use RoPax Ferry on Gogha-Hazira route for speedy services.

New Delhi: India Post will use RoPax Ferry on the Gogha-Hazira route in Gujarat for its postal and packaging delivery services, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday. Minister of state for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Friday will flag off the daily mail and parcel delivery transportation services of India Post on ‘M.V. Voyage Express – RoPax Ferry’8.“The service will not only bring down the delivery transportation time of about 10-12 hours to 3-4 hours but will also enable swift movements of industrial packages between Saurashtra and South Gujarat and Mumbai regions," the ministry said. The service is estimated to carry daily postal cargo of about 3 to 4 tonne upcoming months. “The RoPax service between Hazira and Gogha inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 has received overwhelming public response. It transported more than 3.7 lakh passengers and 1.1 lakh vehicles (car, bus, truck) till December 2022, since inauguration. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that this innovative collaboration of postal and package delivery services through waterways is another step towards attaining the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of India along with decreasing the transportation costs and aiding the ease of doing business. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways directed major ports to waive off vessel related charges and provide highest priority berthing for RoPax Ferry services under Sagarmala Programme to promote the newly emerging urban waterways passenger transportation eco system and enable green transportation in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}