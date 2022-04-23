India Post warns public against fake websites claiming to provide subsidies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details,India Post said in a statement.
India Post has in a statement said that over the recent days has been observing various URLs/Websites getting circulated in social media such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and through emails / SMS containing tiny URLs/ Short URLs, claiming to be providing Government Subsidies through certain surveys, quizzes.
We wish to inform the citizens of the country that India Post is not involved in any such activities like announcing subsidies, bonus or prizes based on surveys etc. Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details. “It is also requested not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, Account numbers, mobile numbers, place of Birth and OTP etc," said Ministry of Communications in a statement.
India Post though is taking necessary action to prevent these URLs / links / Websites to be taken down through various prevention mechanisms. Public at large is once again requested not to believe or respond to any fake / spurious messages and communications / links.
