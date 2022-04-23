India Post warns public against fake websites claiming to provide subsidies

We wish to inform the citizens of the country that India Post is not involved in any such activities like announcing subsidies, bonus or prizes based on surveys etc. Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details. “It is also requested not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, Account numbers, mobile numbers, place of Birth and OTP etc," said Ministry of Communications in a statement.