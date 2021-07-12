The total number of patients in India who recovered from Covid-19 has crossed the 3-crore mark. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,00,14,713 people have recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 39,649 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.22 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's overall vaccination coverage exceeded 37.73 crore, showed ministry data.

A total of 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered through 48,51,209 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 AM on Monday, of which, 12,35,287 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said.

Out of the total beneficiaries vaccinated, 1,02,49,021 healthcare workers have got the first shot, whereas 74,07,589 have received both doses. Among frontline workers, 1,76,68,922 have been inoculated with the first shot, and 99,13,421 have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

In the age group 18-44 years, 11,24,48,511 have got the first jab, whereas 37,46,523 have got the second dose. In 45-59 age group, 9,35,18,992 doses have been used for first shot, and 2,38,13,758 for the second one.

In people over 60 years of age, 7,01,33,406 have received their first dose, while 2,84,52,358 have got their second dose.

India has reported 37,154 daily new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, meaning the of daily addition to the cumulative tally has remained below 50,000 for 15 days in a row. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry said.

India’s active caseload today stands at 4,50,899, with active cases accounting for only 1.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A total of 14,32,343 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 43 crore (43,23,17,813) tests so far.

"While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.32 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3 per cent for 21 consecutive days, and has remained below 5 per cent for 35 consecutive days now," the Health Ministry said.

