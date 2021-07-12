India posts 3 crore Covid-19 recoveries, around 40,000 patients cured in 24 hrs

"While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.32 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3 per cent for 21 consecutive days, and has remained below 5 per cent for 35 consecutive days now," the Health Ministry said.

