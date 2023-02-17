Home / News / India /  India power regulator OKs new market segment for expensive power - order
Back

India power regulator OKs new market segment for expensive power - order

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2023, 10:12 AM IST Reuters
The regulator last year lowered the cap on the ceiling for all spot power market segments to 12 rupees per unit of electricity from 20 rupees per unit earlierPremium
The regulator last year lowered the cap on the ceiling for all spot power market segments to 12 rupees per unit of electricity from 20 rupees per unit earlier

India power regulator has approved a proposal to start a separate spot market segment for expensive power, fixing a ceiling of 50 Indian rupees ($0.6042) per unit, according to an order issued late on Thursday.

India power regulator has approved a proposal to start a separate spot market segment for "expensive power", fixing a ceiling of 50 Indian rupees ($0.6042) per unit, according to an order issued late on Thursday.

The approval, given to the country's largest spot power market, the Indian Energy Exchange, is for fuel generated from costlier sources like imported coal and gas.

Power plants that use those sources will be allowed to sell on the new market segment to be called 'high-price day-ahead market', the order said.

The regulator last year lowered the cap on the ceiling for all spot power market segments to 12 rupees per unit of electricity from 20 rupees per unit earlier.

 

 

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x