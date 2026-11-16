India calls for practical, country-led approach to global just transition at COP31

New Delhi: At COP31, India made a strong case for moving beyond all the talk about fair energy transitions and actually implementing them. Developing countries need the money, technology, and training to do it in their own way. COP31 is the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav stated at a ministerial roundtable that a ‘just transition’ (a shift to cleaner energy that doesn’t leave workers and the most vulnerable behind) cannot be one-size-fits-all. Yadav was addressing the Fourth Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Just Transition under the UAE Just Transition Work Programme at the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

India is in favour of a new body that would help countries translate what they learn from UN negotiations into action. Yadav said the member states themselves should steer the body, and it should not be the body’s function to provide sectoral pathways or impose any new obligations.

Pressure is on The pressure is on as the poorer countries seek to strike a balance between climate action and their own needs for growth, energy security and poverty reduction. India has long maintained that the balance should be in accordance with each country’s level of development.

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The minister underlined the need for clearly defined and complementary roles for the UAE Just Transition Work Programme and the proposed Just Transition Mechanism. While the Work Programme should continue to provide a platform for dialogue and the exchange of experiences, the Mechanism should facilitate practical support through technical assistance, capacity-building, and cooperation, translating the lessons from ongoing discussions into action, he stated.

Building the existing The mechanism should build on existing initiatives, avoid duplication and improve access to the resources needed for implementation. It should not prescribe uniform sectoral pathways or impose new obligations on countries, but enable them to pursue transition strategies based on their national priorities, Yadav added.

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