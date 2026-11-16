India calls for practical, country-led approach to global just transition at COP31

New Delhi: At COP31, India made a strong case for moving beyond all the talk about fair energy transitions and actually implementing them. Developing countries need the money, technology, and training to do it in their own way. COP31 is the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

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Environment minister Bhupender Yadav stated at a ministerial roundtable that a ‘just transition’ (a shift to cleaner energy that doesn’t leave workers and the most vulnerable behind) cannot be one-size-fits-all. Yadav was addressing the Fourth Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Just Transition under the UAE Just Transition Work Programme at the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

India is in favour of a new body that would help countries translate what they learn from UN negotiations into action. Yadav said the member states themselves should steer the body, and it should not be the body’s function to provide sectoral pathways or impose any new obligations.

Pressure is on The pressure is on as the poorer countries seek to strike a balance between climate action and their own needs for growth, energy security and poverty reduction. India has long maintained that the balance should be in accordance with each country’s level of development.

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The minister underlined the need for clearly defined and complementary roles for the UAE Just Transition Work Programme and the proposed Just Transition Mechanism. While the Work Programme should continue to provide a platform for dialogue and the exchange of experiences, the Mechanism should facilitate practical support through technical assistance, capacity-building, and cooperation, translating the lessons from ongoing discussions into action, he stated.

Building the existing The mechanism should build on existing initiatives, avoid duplication and improve access to the resources needed for implementation. It should not prescribe uniform sectoral pathways or impose new obligations on countries, but enable them to pursue transition strategies based on their national priorities, Yadav added.

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His remarks come amid broader discussions on how developing countries can balance climate action with economic growth, energy security and poverty reduction.

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About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.