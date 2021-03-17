India pre-empted UK demand on alcohol

Britain was expecting a sharp cut in India’s basic customs duty of 150% on scotch whisky to further expand its third-largest market for scotch whisky by volume after France and the US, Mint reported on 12 March. However, it may have to now limit itself in negotiating tariff cuts from 50% after the change in the tax structure since domestic taxes such as AIDC are not usually part of negotiations under proposed FTAs. The same may apply to the EU with whom India also hopes to restart talks for a trade deal. India is a major market for wine, beer and champagne for European nations such as France, Belgium and Germany.