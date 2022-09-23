India prepared to deal with any threat in healthcare sector: Mansukh Mandaviya

India prepared to deal with any threat in healthcare sector: Mansukh Mandaviya2 min read . 04:18 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserted that a new India is prepared to deal with any threat in the healthcare sector
Proactive planning, Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in health care, health infrastructure to GDP ratio- these were some of the points, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya touched on Friday while asserting that the "new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" is an empowered nation and is well prepared to face any crisis in the healthcare sector.
"A healthy India will be a wealthy India," Mandaviya said speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India's (PAFI) 9th Annual Forum 2022.
He also talked about the need for the adoption of a more holistic health approach across the spectrum and de-politicisation of the discussions on health policy and infrastructure.
He also praised the proactive planning of the prime minister and added that health infrastructure is being cultivated across the country via the PPP model with a microcosm of public hospitals mushrooming along with private medical colleges.
To improve the tertiary sector of health services, 22 AIIMS are planned across the country, the minister informed.
The minister also asserted that the government had planned and was prepared for the Covid-19 pandemic as it had started studying the virus much before it came to India.
He also talked about the declining health infrastructure to GDP ratio. "Every country has its own model specific to its people. In India, healthcare expenditure is lower as compared to other nations. Still, the Government is very much concerned about the health of its people and has assigned a budget of ₹100 crore for each district to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the next five years," he said.
On the PPP models in health care, Mandaviya mentioned a holistic approach to planning and building healthcare models for the country.
He even mentioned two models India is following in health care- one is the launch of the Nishchay Mitra scheme for the eradication of TB from India by 2025 and asking people to adopt nine lakh TB patients and secondly the PPP model of Ayushman Bharat Scheme which has been extended to 24,000 plus private hospitals which enabled business to private hospitals and ensured healthcare for all.
