NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have prepared standard treatment guidelines for at least 15 conditions of tuberculosis.

This includes guidelines for pediatrics TB and extra pulmonary tuberculosis that occurs in organ systems other than the lungs. These guidelines will help doctors at the primary and secondary healthcare centers to get firsthand knowledge of TB treatment.

According to union ministry of health and family welfare, India accounts for around 26 % of the total TB cases across the world. It is still one of the most infectious killers, causing more deaths than malaria or AIDS.

A group of doctors from various medical colleges across the country have framed these guidelines. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to release these guidelines on Thursday on the occasion of World TB Day.

“These standard treatment workflow on tuberculosis is to guide and educate doctors posted at the primary and secondary healthcare facilities. This will sensitize them about the correct way to collect sample, right diagnosis and treatment related to 15 conditions of tuberculosis such as bone TB, skeleton, pediatric, etc" said Dr. Lokesh Sharma, Scientist at ICMR.

According to the health ministry, COVID-19 had a major impact on the national TB programme, since the patients stopped visiting or couldn’t visit hospitals due to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns. There were serious impacts since the resources and personnel allotted for TB were diverted for COVID-19 work.

Even the symptoms were the same for both the disease—cough. Hence in the initial stage of COVID-19, Government of India issued a circular where the patients who report any symptom of COVID should also be tested for Tuberculosis and vice versa.

“Each and every TB drug and diagnosis of TB is free of cost, especially in public sector. Patient need not spend anything. People should come forward and avail the facilities being provided by the government, free of cost. Even if the patient gets diagnosed in a private hospital, the treatment and benefits are the same," said Dr. Somashekar. N., Director at National Tuberculosis Institute (NTI) Bengaluru.

Experts say that around 10 to 12% of recovered patients can catch TB again; this is called Relapse TB or Recurring TB and is most seen in smokers, alcoholics, and people with uncontrolled diabetes. Undernourishment is another reason.

The Central government is further providing financial aid to the notified TB patients for their treatment. They are provided Rs. 500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer and this support is extended for the treatment duration even if the treatment extends to two years.

