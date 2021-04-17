India prepares report on states and districts’ climate vulnerability

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to tackle the impact of climate change, India has prepared a report on states and districts’ climate vulnerability, with a detailed national level assessment carried out.

This comes in the backdrop of India being one of the most vulnerable country to extreme weather events, ranking 20th on the Climate Risk Index (CRI). The country incurs losses of $9-10 billion, annually, due to extreme weather events.

“The assessments undertaken with the active involvement and participation of States and Union Territory governments and hands-on training and capacity building exercises have identified vulnerable districts, which will help Policymakers in initiating appropriate climate actions. It will also benefit climate-vulnerable communities across India through development of better-designed climate change adaptation projects," ministry of science and technology has said in a statement.

In 2020, India reported 1,740 deaths due to extreme weather events such as floods, heavy rains, lightning, cold wave, thunderstorm, among others.

“While climate vulnerability assessments for various states and districts already exist, the states and districts cannot be compared to each other as the framework used for assessments are different, thereby limiting decision-making capabilities at the policy and administrative levels. This necessitated an assessment using a Common Vulnerability Framework," the statement said.

“The framework was applied to the Indian Himalayan Region, involving all 12 States (including pre-divided J&K) through capacity building process," the statement added.

This assumes significance given that the Himalayan region has been repeatedly hit by earthquakes, especially the area covering Garhwal and Himachal Pradesh, which has been hit by four destructive 'moderate-togreat' earthquakes since the beginning of the 20th century. These are the Kangra earthquake of 1905, the Kinnaur earthquake of 1975, the Uttarkashi earthquake of 1991, and the Chamoli earthquake of 1999.

“The outcome of the exercise undertaken was shared with the Himalayan States, have led to several positive developments in terms of some of these already prioritizing and implementing climate change adaptation actions based on these vulnerability assessments," the statement said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.