India prepares to develop any kind of vaccine within 100 day

India prepares to develop any kind of vaccine within 100 day2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Alongside, DBT, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) are readying laboratories in various regions so that whenever an epidemic takes place samples can be sent there quickly without any approval process.
New Delhi: India is working on a pandemic preparedness program that will enable it to develop any kind of vaccine within 100 days. The Ind- Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) program has been initiated by the department of biotechnology.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×