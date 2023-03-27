India prepares to develop any kind of vaccine within 100 day

“Our government is aiming for “One Nation One Health". The biggest thing we are working on is how we can prepare ourselves for the future. We just held a meeting with ICMR, DGHS, ICAR to be able to say how many BSL-3 we have in the country to map them out and identify around 15 to 20 BSL-3 labs and equip them with the latest infrastructure and equipment like primers and RT-PCR testing facility."